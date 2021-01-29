Gauloise bids to extend Alexander’s run in Fairyhouse feature

Gauloise is a hot favourite to provide owner Kenny Alexander with a third successive victory in the Race Displays Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

The brilliant and still unbeaten Honeysuckle carried Alexander’s colours to an emphatic victory in 2019, while her stablemate Minella Melody repeated the feat 12 months ago.

This year the prominent owner-breeder is poised to strike gold with the Willie Mullins-trained Gauloise, provided the meeting survives a morning inspection.

The five-year-old has registered back-to-back victories at Thurles since arriving from France and heads ante-post lists for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Alexander’s racing manager, Peter Molony, said: “She’s been impressive up to now, anyway.

“She’s an exciting mare and I don’t think the ground will hold too many fears for her.”

Alexander has an interesting second string to his bow in the form of Brave Way, who like Honeysuckle and Minella Melody, is trained by Henry de Bromhead and will be ridden by Rachael Blackmore.

Dominant on her hurdling debut at Kilbeggan, the Irish point-to-point recruit was last seen finishing third behind Shark Hanlon’s bargain buy Skyace in a Grade Three contest at Down Royal.

We don't know how good she is yet

“Brave Way is a nice mare who did well to be place over an inadequate distance at Down Royal,” Molony added.

“The extra two furlongs will help her, so we’re hopeful she’ll run well, too.

“We don’t know how good she is yet.”

Other hopefuls include course and distance scorer Royal Kahala, who has won her last three starts for Peter Fahey.

This weekend’s contest serves as an appetiser for Alexander and his team as they look forward to Honeysuckle’s bid for back-to-back triumphs in next Saturday’s Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle.

Honeysuckle is bound for next weekend's Irish Champion Hurdle (PA Archive)

Last season the seven-year-old went on to beat Benie Des Dieux in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, but this year connections are seriously considering a tilt at Champion Hurdle glory.

Molony said: “Henry says she’s in good form and we’re very excited to see her run again.

“With every run she has she’s risking her unbeaten record, but she owes us nothing and has been fantastic. Please God she’ll run a good race for us.

“Last year we were 90 per cent Mares’ Hurdle and 10 per cent Champion Hurdle. This year, we’re probably leaning a little bit more towards the Champion, but we’ll see.

“Next week will tell a lot.”