Gauloise seeking to sparkle in Solerina contest
Gauloise aims to maintain her unbeaten record in the Race Displays Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Monday.
Should the meeting survive a 7.30am precautionary inspection, a classy field of nine is set to line up, including Peter Fahey’s Royal Kahala and the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Delvino.
Gauloise has looked impressive in two runs for Willie Mullins, sporting the same Kenny Alexander colours as Champion Hurdle favourite Honeysuckle, who won the race in 2019.
Alexander’s racing manager Peter Molony said: “She’s looked very exciting to date and we’re very excited about her.
“She should be fine on the ground and she’s done absolutely nothing wrong to date.”
Alexander also runs another potentially smart mare in Brave Way, who resides with Honeysuckle’s trainer Henry de Bromhead.
“Gauloise is our main hope, but Brave Way is on a bit of a fact-finding mission to see if we can go to Cheltenham with her,” said Alexander.
“I think two-miles-two-furlongs might be a bit short for her, but we’re keen to see if she belongs in this company.
“We do think a lot of her and she’s a nice one for the future. The race she ran in at Down Royal last time was a hot one and she found two miles too sharp. Cut in the ground and more emphasis on stamina will help her.
“I think we’re all going to have to go a bit to beat Peter Fahey’s (Royal Kahala) mare.”