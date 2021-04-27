Gear Up on target for Dante

Gear Up (yellow cap) is on course to make his seasonal debut in the Dante Stakes at York
Gear Up (yellow cap) is on course to make his seasonal debut in the Dante Stakes at York (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:26pm, Tue 27 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Gear Up is set to put his Classic credentials on the line in the Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes at York next month.

The Mark Johnston-trained colt is a general 33-1 chance for the Cazoo Derby, after he ended his juvenile campaign with a Group One victory in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.

Johnston has had the Group Two Dante in mind as a starting point for Gear Up for some time.

“Obviously we haven’t run him yet, but the plan is to go to the Dante and that still is the plan at the moment,” he said.

“Everything has gone fine.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

PA