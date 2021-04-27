Gear Up on target for Dante
Gear Up is set to put his Classic credentials on the line in the Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes at York next month.
The Mark Johnston-trained colt is a general 33-1 chance for the Cazoo Derby, after he ended his juvenile campaign with a Group One victory in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.
Johnston has had the Group Two Dante in mind as a starting point for Gear Up for some time.
“Obviously we haven’t run him yet, but the plan is to go to the Dante and that still is the plan at the moment,” he said.
“Everything has gone fine.”