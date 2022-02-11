Gemmell planning Cheltenham return for Paisley Park Stayers’ date

Andrew Gemmell expects both he and Paisley Park to have their confidence restored by the time they arrive at Cheltenham for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

The genial owner, who was born without eyesight, is a firm favourite with the racing public – much like Paisley Park who won the Stayers’ Hurdle in 2019, two years after recovering from a life-threatening bout of colic.

The Emma Lavelle-trained 10-year-old had finished third on three occasions this term before bouncing back to win the Grade One Cleeve Hurdle for a third time with a remarkable performance at Cheltenham last month.

Sadly, Gemmell was not there to witness it, as he was recovering from a heart operation.

Paisley Park, named after the late singer Prince’s home and recording studio, provided just the tonic for the recuperating former shop steward, who relies on radio commentaries and the racecourse announcer when his horses run.

Gemmell is intent on getting fighting fit for the Festival, where Paisley Park will be out to bely his current Betfred odds of 7-1 and land the Stayers’ Hurdle for a second time.

“I’m getting there,” said Gemmell. “I had to have a valve replacement, which I chose to do.

“Sadly, I missed the Cleeve, but I will be back in time for the Stayers’ Hurdle – I am sure I will.

Paisley Park (left) scored a dramatic victory at Cheltenham (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

“I came out of hospital last Wednesday and I have a carer working with me now for a couple of weeks.

“I’ve had people to gradually help me get walking again, which has been difficult. My confidence was a bit low to start with, but I’ll be all right. I may in time have to have a pacemaker, but that is down the road.

“I intend, at the moment, to go to Cheltenham and while I will definitely miss Gold Cup day because it is bit too crowded, I will definitely do the Thursday and try to do one or two of the other days as well.”

West Ham fan Gemmell will party like its 1999 should Paisley Park do the unthinkable and land the three-mile Grade One event on March 17, three years removed from first doing so.

“I was so frustrated to miss the Cleeve. It is just one of those things. It was the first one I’ve missed, but it is what it is,” said the 69-year-old former local government officer.

Andrew Gemmell hopes Paisley Park’s confidence is restored (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Gemmell grew up in Shropshire with Scottish parents – his father Hugh from Ayrshire and his mother, Phoebe, a Glaswegian. They were GPs, and he boarded at the Royal National College for the Blind, near Shrewsbury.

There was no history of the disability in the family, yet his older brother was also born blind in what Gemmell calls “a freak of nature”.

Summer visits to York racecourse and a trip to the Scottish Grand National aged 12 sparked his interest in horse racing and it is a love that has endured.

Gemmell has been a frequent visitor to the Melbourne Cup, and his other adventures have included trips to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Dubai World Cup and the Kentucky Derby.

I think Paisley Park will run well. Yes, it is going to be really stiff, really tough, but he deserves to be in the shake-up now – he has to be

Yet Cheltenham has brought him his biggest success as an owner, with Paisley Park leading the way.

“The plan is to go straight to Cheltenham,” added Gemmell, who also owns the Paul Nolan-trained Discorama in conjunction with Tom Friel, Irish landlord of the Plaistow pub, which is about a 20-minute walk from West Ham’s former Boleyn Ground home.

“The one thing we didn’t have last year was the Cleeve Hurdle, which got cancelled. There was a 12-week gap between Ascot and Cheltenham.

“But I think Paisley Park will run well. Yes, it is going to be really stiff, really tough, but he deserves to be in the shake-up now – he has to be.

“His confidence has been restored. Much like myself!”

Though Lavelle was keen to send Paisley Park over a fence at the start of the season, the dry autumn forced their hand to go back over hurdles.

Discorama could return to Aintree for the Grand National after finishing seventh last year (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Gemmell is reluctant to put his pride and joy over bigger obstacles now.

He added: “Let’s wait and see. He will be 10 going on 11 next term and to be honest, I’m not keen on him going round in veterans’ chases and stuff like that. He doesn’t owe me that and I don’t want to do it.”

While Discorama could head to Aintree for the Grand National, after finishing a length runner-up at Fairyhouse on Wednesday, it seems that Paisley Park will duck the Aintree Stayers’ Hurdle.

Gemmell added: “Aintree last year, we felt didn’t particularly suit him, so we will have to have a think about it. We could go to Ireland, but we’ll see how he comes out of Cheltenham first.”