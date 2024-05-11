Generation game enough to grab Chartwell triumph

Great Generation confirmed herself a horse very much on the up with victory in the William Hill Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield.

The winner of two of her three juvenile outings, Marco Botti’s three-year-old reappeared in the Prix Imprudence over seven furlongs in Deauville last month – the form of which looks red hot, with subsequent 1000 Guineas third and fourth Ramatuelle and Tamfana immediately in front of her.

Staying at seven furlongs for this Group Three assignment, Marco Ghiani’s mount was always travelling with menace, but did need things to go right from two furlongs out, with a whole host of horses in front of her.

But Ghiani never panicked aboard the 100-30 winner, weaving his way left and then right and getting there by a cosy neck from Stenton Glider.

Race favourite Remarquee ran quite freely on her first start since July and while done no favours when hampered inside the final furlong, her chance looked to have gone by then.

Botti said: “She confirmed the form in France (was no fluke) and I thought it was a good performance, as a few things didn’t go her way in the race and she still managed to get out of trouble.

“She’s a good filly, I think seven furlongs is as far as she wants to go. We did have her in the German Guineas, thinking that if we were to stretch her out to a mile, that would be the race, but I think we’ll concentrate on six and seven furlongs.

“She’s not in the Commonwealth Cup, maybe we could think about supplementing, but we’ll see. That is the only race for her if she is to go to Royal Ascot, because the Coronation Stakes would be too far.”

Ghiani added: “We were worried about the ground, which had dried up, but she settled so well. She showed a good turn of foot, displaying a professional attitude, but she doesn’t want to go any further.”