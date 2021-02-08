Gentlemansgame not certain to head to Cheltenham Festival

Mouse Morris has warned punters to “hold their powder” when it comes to backing the promising Gentlemansgame at the Cheltenham Festival.

Having just his second start under Rules, the five-year-old finished a creditable second to the impressive Gaillard Du Mesnil in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday.

As a result he is now among the favourites for next month’s Albert Bartlett, but even if he does make the journey to Cheltenham, Morris slightly favours the shorter Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at this stage.

“I was delighted with him, I really was,” said Morris.

“But whether he travels (to Cheltenham), we’ll have to see. I just don’t know yet.

“If he goes he’d probably run over two-five, as the three-mile race has a gruelling reputation. It can leave a mark.

“No one seems to know what is happening with the travelling yet, either.

I'd be holding my powder, that's what I'd be advising them to do

“I certainly won’t be rushing him this season, he’s an out-and-out chaser. We’ll keep all options open, it’s just a bit early to commit to anything yet.

“He’d be more unlikely than likely, I think. I’d be holding my powder, that’s what I’d be advising them to do.”

Gold Cup-winning trainer Morris will still be represented at the Festival this season by Sams Profile in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

“If he’s sound on the day, he’ll go,” said Morris.

“It was good to see him win, he was good in the Galmoy.

“He’s already been to Cheltenham and run well, so we’ve no worries on that score.”