George Scott harbouring Hardwicke hopes for Isle Of Jura

Isle Of Jura will captain George Scott’s select team for Royal Ascot when he attempts to extend his four-race winning run in the Hardwicke Stakes.

The Victorious Racing-owned four-year-old thrived for his Bahrain-based connections in the winter, winning four of his five outings in the Persian Gulf, and proved he was still a horse on the upgrade when making a successful return to the UK at Goodwood last month.

Scott feels that Listed triumph tees his charge up nicely for a move into Pattern company at the Royal meeting, where he will also race over a mile and a half for just the second time.

“I guess our team will be headed by Isle Of Jura in the Hardwicke,” said Scott.

“He’s come forward well since winning at Goodwood and we’re very pleased with him.

“He really hasn’t done much wrong for the last eight months or so and it is clear a mile and a half and a strong pace suits him very well.

“I thought he looked rusty at Goodwood when they didn’t go very quick, but he has improved since then and he will go to the Hardwicke as a horse that has some upside.”

Scott is also poised to saddle a runner in one of the biggest races of the week, with All-Weather Championships Finals Day hero Prydwen set to be given the chance to showcase his staying ability in the Gold Cup.

“Prydwen will probably run in the Gold Cup if it stays dry, he’s been a big improver this year,” continued Scott.

“He’s currently stuck between a rock and a hard place off his current rating, so why not have a go in the Gold Cup? It’s one of the most exciting races of the season and I would be delighted if he could get involved in it.

“We’ve also got three or four for handicaps. They are horses with pieces of good form but will probably need to step forwards quite significantly to win at Royal Ascot.”

One horse who will not be on display at Ascot is Scott’s star sprinter Seven Questions, with the Palace House Stakes winner and Temple Stakes third set to participate in calmer waters before sights are potentially raised later in the season.

Scott added: “He won’t go to Ascot and I feel this year he has just got himself into a good headspace and doesn’t need to run at Ascot this time around.

“He will go to Sandown for the three-year-old Listed sprint on June 15 (Scurry Stakes) and then we will decide if he has a crack at something like the July Cup or Nunthorpe.

“He will certainly be running in Group One sprints by the end of the year and I guess anything he does this year will be a positive as three-year-old sprinters often find it difficult. I think he will improve physically for another year.”