Gerald Mosse working towards training goal

Globetrotting veteran jockey Gerald Mosse is planning to take up training with a provisional aim of sending out his first runners in 2023.

The Frenchman has won headline races all across the world, lifting almost every Group One title in his native country and in Britain completing the King’s Stand and Nunthorpe double aboard Nuclear Debate in 2000.

Formerly retained by the Aga Khan, Mosse has won each of the French Classics at least twice and has also been highly successful in Hong Kong, enjoyable multiple victories in top-class contests throughout a lengthy career.

At 54 the jockey is one of the most senior in the industry and has been laying the foundations for his next career move by undertaking the necessary modules to take out a training licence.

Whilst Mosse has no immediate plans to hang up his boots, the switch is certainly afoot with Chantilly the proposed location of his future training base.

“I’ve just taken my exams and I’m waiting for the results, but I’m not going to train now,” Mosse said.

“I just want to receive my trainer’s licence, put it in my pocket and wait for the right time to do it.

“I’ll keep riding because it is my hobby. I will keep riding for a bit longer and maybe the opportunity will come (to begin training), but for the time being I’ll still be riding.

“I believe it will be in Chantilly, I’m looking for something and negotiating, but nothing is confirmed just yet.

“I believe it will be 2023 and then I will stop riding.”