Gerri Colombe confirms himself smart in Fairyhouse victory

Gerri Colombe maintained his unbeaten record in fine style at Fairhouse and looks a fine prospect for the Gordon Elliott team.

A winner of point-to-point, two bumpers and twice over hurdles, so far he has been kept in relatively calm waters. But a step up in class now awaits.

It looked a deep field for the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee Beginners Chase, with Willie Mullins’ duo of Bronn and Tenzing as well as Mouse Morris’ Sams Profile, Peter Fahey’s Freedom To Dream and Henry de Bromhead’s Shantreusse in opposition.

But Gerri Colombe cruised to the front and the 6-5 favourite was not hard pressed to beat Bronn by two and three-quarter lengths, with Tenzing a neck away in third.

“That was a good performance and Jack (Kennedy) said he’ll come on a bit from it – he had a good blow. We always thought he was a nice horse,” said Elliott.

“The ground was a bit quick one day and he came home a bit sore from Thurles. We were minding him and knew he was going to be a chaser.

“I doubt if he’ll come back here for the Drinmore in a couple of weeks’ time. He could go to Limerick at Christmas (Faugheen Novice Chase), you probably wouldn’t get it soft enough for him at Leopardstown. He doesn’t have to have it soft, but he seems so effective on it.”

Paddy Power make Gerri Colombe a 7-1 chance (from 16s) for the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Elliott and Kennedy had already won the Fairyhouse Winter Festival December 3rd & 4th Mares Maiden Hurdle with Harmonya Maker (7-4).

The trainer went on to complete yet another treble when Search For Glory (4-9 favourite) landed cramped odds in the concluding bumper, although victory did not look likely for Harry Swan’s mount until the final furlong.