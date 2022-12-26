Gerri Colombe continues progression at Limerick

Gerri Colombe maintained his unbeaten record with a clearcut victory in the Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick.

A winner in the point-to-point sphere a couple of years ago, the six-year-old had since landed two bumpers, two novice hurdles and a beginners chase for Gordon Elliott and was the 4-5 favourite stepping up to Grade One level for Limerick’s St Stephen’s Day feature.

Gerri Colombe was opposed by four rivals, three of which were trained by Willie Mullins, with 6-4 chance Kilcruit seemingly the first string ahead of Adamantly Chosen and Authorized Art.

Kilcruit briefly looked set to make a race of it with the strong-travelling Gerri Colombe early in the home straight, but his effort petered out and in the end it was left for Adamantly Chose to pick up the silver medal – beaten four and a quarter lengths by the decisive winner.

With stable jockey Jack Kennedy in action at Leopardstown and Davy Russell recently retired, Jordan Gainford came in for the plum ride aboard Gerri Colombe and was thrilled to secure his first Irish Grade One success, having been beaten a short head on Farouk D’alene in this race last year.

Gainford, who in October steered Shark Hanlon’s Hewick to glory in the American Grand National, said: “It’s unbelievable and first I want to thank Gordon and Robcour (owners). From the first day I walked into Gordon’s he’s looked after me and he had the confidence to put me up today.

“Last’s year’s defeat was something I didn’t want to happen again and a big thank you to Jack Kennedy too as he told me about him and how to ride him.

“His jumping was brilliant and for him to do what he did today was very good. Plans will be left to Gordon but the one thing he loves is soft ground and he had that today.”

Elliott’s assistant, Ian ‘Busty’ Amond, said: “It’s great for Jordan and with the likes of Davy retiring it opens doors for these lads. They have to step up and did it and he did it, but he had the horse too.

“He loves that ground, Jordan said he was unbelievable to jump and did it well. He is laid back but keeps doing what he is doing and is six from six now.

“It is great for Robcour who put a lot of money into the game so it is important to get days like this.

“He is a right horse going forward, he has got his Grade One win now and would have no bother stepping up to three miles but well see what Gordon thinks.”

Betfair cut Gerri Colombe to 5-1 from 8-1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.