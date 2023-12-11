Gesskille to test cross-country waters at Cheltenham

Grand Sefton hero Gesskille will be given another opportunity to showcase his prowess over a unique jumping test when he takes on the challenge of Cheltenham’s cross-country track on Friday.

The seven-year-old has developed a real affinity to the Grand National fences at Aintree since joining Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero and having gone close in both the Grand Sefton and Becher last season, returned to Liverpool last month to get his head in front.

Gesskille’s training team are now preparing him for a first taste of Prestbury Park in the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase and a race that could contain high-class Gordon Elliott pair Conflated and Galvin, as well as former Gold Cup winner Minella Indo.

However, Greenall is hopeful his charge will relish his next assignment in a race which could help determine whether a return to Aintree for the Grand National is on the cards for 2024.

Greenall said: “It’s obviously a unique track and it’s hard to know what type of horse likes it. He’s ran in France, not in a cross-country, but in a normal chase which is a bit similar to a cross-country race, but not really the same.

“He’s going to go for a school (at Cheltenham) and I’m sure he will enjoy the jumping, it’s just the twisting and turning to work out. We just felt it might be a good option for him.

“He’s been in good form (since Aintree) and he will probably have a break after this and we will aim him at either the National or Auteuil in the spring.”