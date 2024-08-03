Get It makes all to claim Stewards’ Cup glory

Get It produced a superb front-running display to claim a surprise victory in the Coral Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood.

Following a winter campaign in Bahrain, George Baker’s sprinter made a fine start back in Britain with back-to-back wins at Windsor and Epsom, but was well held on his most recent outing at Ascot.

As a result, the six-year-old was a 40-1 shot for one of the most competitive sprint handicaps of the season on the Sussex Downs, but he roared back to form in some style in the hands of Pat Cosgrave.

Drawn highest of all in stall 28, Get It was smartly out of the stalls and blazed a trail against the stands’ rail for the duration of the six-furlong contest.

There were plenty still in with a chance entering the final furlong, with horses spread across the track, but Get It stuck to his guns to claim the first prize of almost £129,000 by half a length.

Apollo One picked up the silver medal in second, with the well-fancied Billyjoh third and Mostabshir in fourth. The 9-2 favourite Purosangue was well beaten.

“It’s an old cliche but I couldn’t believe what price he was this morning. Forget about his last run, he hates Ascot – it was a £100,00 race but we shouldn’t have gone for it, as five furlongs doesn’t suit a front-runner,” said Cosgrave.

“He won well at Epsom and I love it when we get drawn on the fence because he likes to jump and get over for a furlong, and then you can ride him after that. I’m not saying that I thought he would win today, but I didn’t think that he was a 40-1 shot.

“It’s tough in the UK because there are a lot of good jockeys, but I am riding for some really good people this year and it’s going along nicely.

“It’s a nice handicap today, but back to work tomorrow. It’s great for George, who’s very enthusiastic about the game.”

Baker said: “Being a Sussex man, I’ve been coming to this race since I was five, six, seven – and I watched it for many years before I became a racehorse trainer, so to go and win this race on my doorstep means a huge amount. It really does tick a massive box for me.

“It’s a massive team of wonderful owners and we’ve had a lot of fun with this horse in Bahrain, but I think this party might go on a little bit longer!

“I’ve got local friends here. We’ve got a house full for a week, it’s been a long week, having a party that started on Tuesday and probably won’t end until next Tuesday! It’s magical.

“I couldn’t believe how well he was going. I was delighted we drew that draw. He came out second out of the hat and Pat and I talked about it. Look, it was pretty simple.

“I kept looking around and thinking something is going to come, because you don’t expect to win the Stewards’ Cup, but I’ve just won the Stewards’ Cup!”

Part-owner Mark Tracey added: “We’ve come to Goodwood for 31 years racing horses and we’ve never had a ‘Glorious’ winner. It’s a fantastic feeling. He’s won in Bahrain, he’s won in the Racing League, and he’s now won the Stewards’ Cup!”