Get It poised to chase another big prize at Windsor next week

George Baker is eyeing further riches with Get It, with the Stewards’ Cup hero in line for a quick return to action at Windsor on Monday.

The six-year-old was registering his eighth career success when plundering the £128,850 first prize at odds of 40-1 under Pat Cosgrave at Goodwood, with the victory also a notable feather in the cap of “Sussex man” Baker in a race he had watched since a boy.

With his handler pleased with the condition of Get It following his exertions on the Sussex Downs, his sprint champion could now go in search of the £38,655 on offer to the winner of the Fitzdares Sprint Series Final Handicap – a race the gelding qualified for when winning at the track in June.

Baker said: “The horse is fantastic and has bounced out of the race really well. He only lost 3KG, which implies he didn’t have a hard race, which is amazing.

“He is in the Fitzdares sprint final at Windsor on Monday, which is a £75,000 race, and I wouldn’t normally think of rushing back a Stewards’ Cup winner so quickly but he is giving me every indication that he is in grand order and if all is well throughout the rest of the week, it seems silly to miss out on a pot like that. All being well, we may turn up at Windsor with nothing to lose.

“He qualified for it when winning well there earlier in the season and it’s not going to define his season. It’s going to be a big ask and he’s almost certainly going to be top weight, but we’re kind of in the bonus column with him now after winning a Stewards’ Cup.”

Get It spent the majority of the last two winters competing in Bahrain and a return to the Persian Gulf appears on the cards following a possible stop off at Doncaster for a tilt at another prestigious sprinting prize.

Baker continued: “If he runs on Monday, we can give him an easy time after that before going for something like a Portland – and then we can freshen him up ahead of heading back to Bahrain.”