Gethin makes promising start at Nottingham

Owen Burrows could have a smart prospect on his hands after Gethin relished the deep Nottingham conditions to land the British EBF Future Stayers Oath Novice Stakes with authority.

Sent off at 9-2 in the hands of Callum Rodriguez, Gethin proved a cut above the opposition over the extended mile, always travelling kindly for his rider and storming six-lengths clear of Ralph Beckett’s 6-4 favourite Holborn.

While most trainers’ attention was focussed on the Book One action at Tattersalls, Burrows made the trip to Colwick Park and was delighted to watch the son of Ghaiyyath claim a race that has gone the way of recent Cambridgeshire winner Liberty Lane in its short history.

Burrows said: “He had been showing up nicely at home. I would never gallop a horse in ground as soft as this, but he worked on ground as soft as I would be willing to gallop a horse on and he got through it well.

“Before you try you can never be sure for definite, but he’s got plenty of knee action and Callum said he got through it well. He’s certainly a nice horse for the future.

“I wouldn’t say this ground is essential, he possibly won’t want it very fast but then not a lot of horses like him would. He’s worked fine in better ground at home.

He's been showing up nicely at home so it's nice when they can come and vindicate what you have been seeing

“Obviously it’s very hard in this ground and some of the others might not have gone in it, so we won’t get too carried away just yet. But you couldn’t be any more pleased by the way he’s travelled through the race and then picked up well. He was a bit green in front, but he was entitled to be.”

He added: “Let’s see he takes this and we will have a chat and see (if he runs again this year). He’s been showing up nicely at home so it’s nice when they can come and vindicate what you have been seeing.”

Beckett may have been denied with Holborn, but claimed the other novice event on the card as the Clipper Logistics-owned Arctic Voyage produced a taking display in the Fireworks Tickets On Sale Now EBF Novice Stakes.

Third in similar conditions at Newbury on debut, the Kingman colt was always moving smoothly through the ground for Danny Tudhope and galloped on to score by six and a half lengths at odds of 3-1.

“He handled the ground and he coped with the ground at Newbury on debut,” said former trainer Joe Tuite, who is now assistant to Beckett.

“In his first run he was very green and babyish and he travelled so well so we have come back a furlong and he’s handled conditions nicely.

“I think he’s a nice horse and we’ve always liked him. He’s always gone through the motions nicely at home, but they also have to come and do it racing and he’s done that nicely there.

“It will be up to the boss if he runs again, but he might come back out. He’s a small, handy horse so he might come back out.”