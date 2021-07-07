Ghiani on target again at Yarmouth

Marco Ghiani partnered his first winner since riding out his claim when Romantic Time took a big step forward in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Yarmouth

Italian Ghiani, no doubt on a high following the football exploits of his countrymen at Wembley on Tuesday evening, was one of three jockeys to register doubles on the card – alongside Tom Marquand and Dylan Hogan.

Ghiani, one of the most promising apprentices around, had ridden Sonny Liston to victory at Sandown on Friday. But that came within his period of grace, when he could still claim 3lb, so Romantic Time has the honour of being his first winner without assistance against the professionals.

William Stone’s filly was still full of herself after the line, unseating her jockey, who was unhurt.

Reflecting on the 12-1 victory, Ghiani said: “It felt so good.

“We thought if she settled she had a great chance to win. She travelled nicely – and when I asked her to quicken she was more than able.

Romantic Time (left) was taken up the rail by Marco Ghiani (PA Wire)

“It was worth a try getting on the rail, having noticed a few of the earlier races.

“When we stopped she got a bit excited and she got rid of me!”

Ghiani’s second winner came in the closing Download The Free At The Races App Handicap, on 5-1 shot Internationalangel.

It was also a good day for another apprentice, as Hogan doubled up on True Courage (6-5 favourite) and Dark Scimitar (6-1).

The famous Anthony Oppenheimer colours were earlier carried to victory by Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Golden Love (6-4 favourite), in the second division of the quinnbet.com Handicap over a mile.

Beautifully bred, by Dubawi out of a half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Footstepsinthesand, it is fair to say connections probably imagined she would be up to more than winning a handicap off a mark of 50.

But having left Charlie Fellowes after just two outings, Golden Love may continue to progress – which is what jockey Pat Cosgrave is hoping.

Golden Love (red hat) opens her account for Jane Chapple-Hyam (PA Wire)

“I think this is Jane’s first horse for the owner, so it’s pretty important,” Cosgrave told Sky Sports Racing

“I was unlucky the last day – inexperience caught her out.

“She was a bit keen today and a bit worried, but she still came good.

“She carries her head a bit high. But it was a winnable race, and hopefully she’ll go and win another one.”

In the first division, Marquand kickstarted his double – in pursuit of Oisin Murphy and William Buick at the top of the championship – on Mick Appleby’s Mostallim (16-5).

That's three wins now, and he's learning on the job

Marquand made it two on the day when well-bred debutante My Astra proved easily the best in the QuinnBetCasino Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

The winning jockey described William Haggas’ 15-8 favourite as “an extremely nice filly” following her seven-length victory.

Roger Charlton had a quiet first half of the season, but there appear to be green shoots of recovery in recent weeks.

His Boltaway (10-11 favourite) had won his previous two races before the QuinnBet 2nd To The Favourite Special Handicap, and duly made Paul Mulrennan’s journey south worthwhile with a comfortable success.

“That’s three wins now, and he’s learning on the job, but he’s still very raw and he was a little on and off the bridle,” said Mulrennan.

“I’m doing well on my trips down south, obviously Euchen Glen being the highlight.”