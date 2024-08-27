Ghostwriter could be Leopardstown-bound next month

The Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes is “under consideration” for Ghostwriter, as connections consider all options following his excellent effort behind City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

Clive Cox’s son of Invincible Spirit is yet to add to his success as a juvenile this term, but has not let his connections down in four high-class performances in the best of company.

After brave efforts on unsuitably soft ground in both the French Derby and when third to City Of Troy in the Coral Eclipse, he got the chance to rematch Aidan O’Brien’s superstar son of Justify on a preferred quicker surface on the Knavesmire.

Although unable to turn the tables, he ran with real credit to finish on the podium in a race that smashed Sea The Stars’ 10-furlong course record.

Owned by Jeff Smith, the Ghostwriter team are still to completely pin their colours to a particular mast preferring to take stock and consider all options.

However, it appears he will remain at 10 furlongs for his next start, meaning a trip to Leopardstown during the Irish Champions Festival will come into the equation and, although an all-star cast is probable in Dublin, Breeders’ Cup-bound City Of Troy is unlikely to be involved.

“We were very pleased with the performance and it was nice to see him have the chance to run on his preferred ground,” said Cox.

“It was an amazing race and I was very pleased with his performance. He’s run a super race and I think he confirmed 10 furlongs is his trip at the moment.

“I’m pleased with the way he has come out of the race and we will give him another week to see where we are and speak with Jeff and plan our way forwards from here according on ground really.

“He’s in the Irish Champion Stakes and that is a race under consideration and we just have to see how he is in the time being, along with the weather.”