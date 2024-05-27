Ghostwriter expected to enjoy step up to French Derby distance

Ghostwriter will get the chance to further enhance the 2000 Guineas form when he runs in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.

Clive Cox’s Newmarket fourth is one of 21 colts left in the French Derby and he has been buoyed by how the horses who finished in his vicinity in the race won by Notable Speech ran at the weekend.

The Richard Hannon pair of Rosallion and Haatem, second and third at HQ, dominated the Irish Guineas on Saturday, while Kevin Ryan’s Inisherin, who led for a long way before fading into sixth, lowered the colours of Vandeek in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

“I’m very pleased indeed with him, he’s had a healthy timeframe between the Guineas and this weekend,” said Cox.

“He’s pleased me very much indeed and the form of the Guineas has worked out brilliantly, with Kevin’s horse winning as well as Richard’s two finishing first and second in Ireland, so we’re very happy.

“We’ve been looking forward to stepping him up to a mile and a quarter, more importantly. He did really well last year when he was unbeaten and winning over a mile at two would give us every indication that he should get a little bit further this year.

“I hope we fare well in the draw and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Also in contention this weekend from the UK and Ireland are Karl Burke’s Arabic Legend, John and Thady Gosden’s God’s Window, David Menuisier’s Sunway and the Aidan O’Brien pair of Diego Velazquez and Cambridge.

French Guineas winner Metropolitan and Henri-Alex Pantall’s Fast Tracker lead the home team.