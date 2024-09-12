Ghostwriter out to end O’Brien’s Irish Champion monopoly

Ghostwriter is in “excellent form” ahead of taking his place amongst a high-class cast of eight for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for half the field in a race he has won five years on the bounce, with his two most recent winners, Auguste Rodin and Luxembourg, joined by Irish Derby hero Los Angeles and outsider Hans Anderson, who is anticipated to take up his usual pacemaking duties.

However, there is also a strong British challenge this year, fronted by William Haggas’ Economics, who confirmed the promise of his impressive Dante victory in Deauville’s Prix Guillaume d’Ornano.

Joining Economics on the journey across the Irish Sea is Clive Cox’s admirably consistent Ghostwriter, who finished fourth in both the 2000 Guineas and Prix du Jockey Club before claiming minor honours behind City Of Troy in the Eclipse and Juddmonte International Stakes.

O’Brien’s all-conquering son of Justify misses this assignment as he tunes-up for Breeders’ Cup action later in the autumn and although there is still a formidable Ballydoyle contingent for Ghostwriter to face, his handler is happy with his contender heading into the feature event.

“Ghostwriter is on his way over to Ireland as we speak and I’m really pleased with him,” said Cox.

“He’s in excellent form and has come back really happily from York, where he ran a blinder. Hopefully conditions remain on the good side in Leopardstown.

“Better ground will play to his strengths and that is why we are very much looking forward to be heading over.”

Karl Burke’s Royal Rhyme completes the trio of British raiders, while Japan’s Shin Emperor has made the journey from the Far East to take part in this Group One event, with Yoshito Yahagi’s colt set for an anticipated tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe next month.