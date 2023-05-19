Giavellotto crowned in Yorkshire Cup for Botti and Atzeni

Giavellotto turned the tables on his St Leger conqueror Eldar Eldarov to secure top honours in the Boodles Yorkshire Cup.

The Roger Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov was the Classic hero at Doncaster, a race in which Marco Botti’s Giavellotto passed the post in fourth but was later promoted to third after suffering interference.

In a twist on the Knavesmire, Giavellotto was the one causing interference, but following a stewards’ inquiry the placings remained unaltered in the one-mile-six-furlong feature.

Ninth behind the reopposing Broome in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, the 14-1 chance quickened up smartly to grab the lead under Andrea Atzeni, but hung left under pressure, impeding both the long-time leader Quickthorn and Broome on the far side of the track.

In the meantime Eldar Eldarov, making his first appearance since the autumn, was building up a head of steam closer to stands rail and charged home to beaten just half a length, with Broome only a further length behind in third.

Botti said: “He came across a little bit in the last furlong, he didn’t interfere with the runner-up but Andrea said he was just idling a little bit once he hit the front. Last year he ran a huge race in the St Leger, he didn’t have much luck in Dubai with the wide draw, but we’ve always thought he was a very good stayer.

“He’s still very lightly raced. It was a good field with the St Leger winner and Broome in there, but I thought we would be here with a chance. I put a line through the race in Dubai, he was drawn in stall 15 and it just didn’t go to plan but we were confident he would run a good race.”

He added: “It’s very important, it’s been a couple of quiet years so to have a horse of this calibre is great. It’s great for the staff at home and for the owner, who bred the horse.”

Varian, meanwhile, was as happy with Eldar Eldarov as Botti was with the winner.

“He’s run like he’s the best horse in the race. He’s given the winner 5lb and he’s given Broome 2lb, it was a really good run,” he said.

“It was a very good run with a view to the Gold Cup. That was over a mile and six furlongs and we’ve always felt that he would get the Gold Cup distance.

“We put a line through his run at Ascot in October, which was his first try beyond this trip, but it was heavy ground that day, which he won’t run on again.

“Every time he’s run over this trip he has looked like he is only getting going at the line and that is why we think the Gold Cup will suit him, so we’ll look forward to that. He’s very versatile regarding ground. He goes on anything really, he won’t run on heavy ground again, (but) apart from that he’s pretty versatile.

“It was a good trial for the Gold Cup. It was a shame he didn’t win, but I don’t think he lost anything in defeat. At the weights he’s run like the winner really.”

Of Quickthorn, Hughie Morrison said: “The interference definitely cost us third, but it’s a funny rule we have. It leaves a bit of a sour taste because it costs you £30,000. He’s run well, though. The jockey (Oisin Murphy) said he jumped good, he felt well and he’s a damn good horse.

“I just think maybe two miles around here suits him better because then there is two bends.

“He’s run up to his best, probably, other than the freak race he won over two miles here last year (Lonsdale Cup).

“He won’t go to Ascot, the way we ride him we feel he doesn’t get two and a half miles so we’ll discuss where we go. A mile and six is his minimum.

“He could go for the race he won last year (Group Two Prix Maurice de Nieuil). He could even go jumping! Someone has to take on Constitution Hill!”