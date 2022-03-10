Giewont team hoping gelding can help Ukraine Appeal

The Darryll Holland-trained Giewont will be running in support of the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal when he lines up at Lingfield at the end of the month.

The three-year-old gelding, who runs in Wayne Lukas’s name, got off the mark at the fifth attempt when taking a seven-furlong handicap at the Surrey track last week.

Giewont’s Mauritian owners, who include Lukas, Charlie O’Neil, Nawaz Mudhoo and Moorad Keepah, will give any prize money to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which helps those fleeing the conflict following Russia’s invasion.

Mudhoo, co-founder of the Westminster Racing Syndicate, said: “With what is happening in Ukraine, everyone is concerned. We wanted to help this population, as you never know what lies ahead in anyone’s life.

“Anyone can help anyone. My dad always told me try to help someone and tell them to help three more people, and so on.

“With the money he won last time, we went shopping to buy medicines, ladies’ products, things for babies especially, food, cans and other supplies.

“All remaining money will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and when he runs again on March 30 at Lingfield, any prize money he wins will also go to that appeal.”

We want to help Ukrainians in any way we can and while it is a small gesture, we hope others will also do what they can to help alleviate all the dreadful suffering that ordinary Ukrainian people are suffering.

Holland, who is in his second season at Harraton Court Stables in Newmarket, is delighted that Giewont will support such a worthy cause.

He said: “We haven’t had many runners so far, but we have a nice bunch coming through this year and Giewont was the first winner for the yard this term.

“The step up to seven furlongs seemed to help him and he is quite versatile trip-wise.

“Hopefully, he can follow up at the end of the month, as it is a cause that we feel we should support.

“We want to help Ukrainians in any way we can and while it is a small gesture, we hope others will also do what they can to help alleviate all the dreadful suffering that ordinary Ukrainian people are suffering. This humanitarian tragedy is heartbreaking and so unnecessary.”