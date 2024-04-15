Gilligan so proud of another fine effort from Buddy One

Paul Gilligan has an eye on the Punchestown Festival after another huge run from stable star Buddy One in the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle.

The seven-year-old did connections proud when ridden by the trainer’s son, Jack, to finish fourth at 40-1 in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

From there he took aim at the Aintree staying prize and this time he was not so overlooked in the market when starting at odds of 15-2.

After running prominently the gelding hit the front with three flights left to jump and at one point looked the winner, but it was Olly Murphy’s Strong Leader who surged to the head of the field to prevail.

Buddy One was still a gallant second, however, and could now head to Punchestown to round off his season before he is aimed at a novice chasing campaign next year.

“He came home 100 per cent from it, fresh and well, I’m over the moon with the run,” said Gilligan.

“It’s a pity one had to pass us, but we’re delighted with him and he’s very, very well after it.

“He’s run two massive races in Grade One company over hurdles and he’ll jump a fence, we’ll definitely go chasing with him next year.

“It’s up in the air whether he’ll go to Punchestown with him, we possibly will, in fact I think we might, but we’ll see and the main thing to us is that he’s safe and sound.”

Gilligan is hoping Buddy One’s exploits at the two biggest National Hunt meetings in England will do the trick when it comes to attracting new owners to his Galway stable.

He said: “We had a great time in Cheltenham and Aintree and these horses are hard to come by, we’re just hoping next time we come to England somebody will say ‘will you take a horse or two for me!’.”

Gilligan is father to Jack, who claims 7lb, and also Danny, who claims 5lb and rides predominantly for Gordon Elliott.

Both jockeys were in demand throughout the Aintree meeting, with Danny partnering Elliott’s Chemical Energy in the Grand National.

Gilligan said of his sons: “I have two lads riding on the big stage, Jack has been riding for us here and Danny is riding for Gordon and it’s a great old feeling.

“Myself and my wife Natalie, we’re proud like any parents would be, we get a wonderful kick out of it.”