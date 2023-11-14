Gingell gunning for more big-race glory on Il Ridoto

The in-form Freddie Gingell will look for even more big-race success when he partners Paul Nicholls’ Il Ridoto in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Gingell, 17, enjoyed the biggest win of his career so far when landing the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter last week aboard his uncle Joe Tizzard’s Elixir De Nutz.

A Grade Two success for his own family will take some beating, but Il Ridoto could do just that, as he brings course and distance form to the table and was fourth of 14 in the contest last year when ridden by Harry Cobden.

Cobden, who is engaged to ride Stage Star this time, is the stable jockey for the Nicholls team, with Gingell also attached to the same yard as a 7lb claimer.

“Paul said to me after the Haldon Gold Cup that I’ve got a nice one for you on Saturday,” he said.

“It gave me a right buzz being told that I was going to ride Il Ridoto just after winning the Haldon Gold Cup. The day just got better and better.

“He is a good, honest horse and he will give me a real good spin around Cheltenham. He was pulled up over the Grand National fences on his last start, but this will be much more to his liking.

“Paul has got Stage Star in the race as well, so he has a couple of big chances in it.

“Il Ridoto was fourth in the race last year when Harry rode him but with that weight I can claim off his back, hopefully he will go even closer this year.

“I sat on him once last week and hopefully I will get to school him once or twice this week just to get to know him a bit more and go from there.

“He is quite low in the handicap and with my claim off his back, I think he has a massive chance.

“The Haldon Gold Cup was big but the Paddy Power Gold Cup is even bigger again. Thanks go to the owners and Paul for letting me have the ride and hopefully I can reward them.”