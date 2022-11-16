Ginny’s Destiny confirms Lacey’s belief in Warwick victory

Tom Lacey was delighted to see Ginny’s Destiny bounce back to winning ways in style at Warwick.

The highly-regarded six-year-old had disappointed on his hurdling debut at Aintree, yet looked a totally different proposition when scooting to an eight-and-a-half-length success under Stan Sheppard in the Derek Bridge Memorial Novices’ Hurdle.

He travelled well throughout and having hit the front before the penultimate flight, the 18-1 chance saw out the two-mile-five-furlong trip with plenty left in the tank and could have his sights raised on his next outing

“Aintree was a disaster from the get-go, really,” said Lacey. “The ground was given as good to soft and it was no better than good at best. I don’t think he acted around there, either, it was too sharp for him. I wish I hadn’t run him on the day, to be truthful.

“He proved today what we thought at home, that he’s a smart individual with plenty to look forward to.

We always thought he was very smart. We shouldn't have run at Aintree, it was my fault. (But) he's delivered today

“He’s a horse we could possibly consider for the two-mile-five-furlong Ballymore (Leamington Novices’) hurdle that Adrimel won a couple of years ago back here (in January). I’m over the moon.”

He added: “He’s a three-mile chaser (in the making), isn’t he? He’s just got more time over two-five on a track like this.

Ramses De Teillee (5-1) made much of the running under Tom Scudamore to take the Racing TV Veterans’ Handicap Chase and gain a fifth success over fences.

The David Pipe-trained 10-year-old, who had won a pair of Grade Two novice hurdles in 2020, was gaining his first victory since taking a handicap chase off a 12lb higher mark at Cheltenham the following season.

His trainer could not be more pleased for the John White and Anne Underhill-owned grey following his nine and a half-length margin of victory over De Rasher Counter.

Pipe said: “It was a joy to watch. To see him do that gave us all a great thrill and put a smile on all our faces – it is great to see those veterans do that.

“He has always been a good horse and obviously the veterans’ races are always a good opportunity for a horse like this. The wind op had helped through the summer and the handicapper had helped him as well, because he had been running poorly.

“He was in at Cheltenham on Sunday, but we took him out because of the ground and they had the rain at Warwick, so it was lovely to watch.

“We will look at all options for him. He is obviously qualified for the final now and that is a big pot in itself, so that is what we will be working towards.”