Giovinco handed Kauto Star assignment

Giovinco is likely to head for the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day after coming off second best in clash with Stay Away Fay at Sandown last week.

With The Changing Man unseating his rider and outsider Conkwell Legend unable to land a blow, it turned into a straight shootout between two of the country’s most exciting staying novices.

Lucinda Russell’s Giovinco appeared to be travelling better than the Paul Nicholls-trained Stay Away Fay for much of the home straight, but the latter ultimately outstayed his rival in testing conditions.

Speaking at Ayr on Monday, Russell’s partner and assistant Peter Scudamore revealed Giovinco’s preparation for Sandown had not been entirely trouble-free and hopes he can turn up in better shape on the King George undercard.

“I think he’ll go to Kempton on Boxing Day. He hadn’t had a straight run to get to Sandown, (but) I thought Stephen (Mulqueen) gave him the most magnificent ride and he jumped brilliantly,” Scudamore told Racing TV.

“I was disappointed given how well he was going at three out and two out that he didn’t actually win. If you’d said to me beforehand we’d finish that close to him (Stay Away Fay) I’d have bitten your hand off, but when you watch him three out and he’s still cantering I thought he would win.

“Kempton’s a little bit easier track and I hope we have a bit better preparation. I see Noel George’s horse from France (Il Est Francais) is coming across and I think Paul has got another very good one (Knappers Hill).

“It’s not going to be easy, but on the other hand there’s nowhere else we can go with these horses.”