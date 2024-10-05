Giselle puts down Classic marker for O’Brien at the Curragh

Giselle added her name to Aidan O’Brien’s incredibly strong team of juvenile fillies in winning at the Curragh.

Beaten on her debut by stablemate Bedtime Story – when she returned with a cut – the regally-bred two-year-old is by Frankel out of the Breeders’ Cup-winning Newspaperofrecord and is now among the favourites for next year’s Classics.

O’Brien already has the aforementioned Bedtime Story, the unbeaten Lake Victoria, Royal Ascot winner Fairy Godmother and the promising Dreamy to look forward to next year.

Ridden by Wayne Lordan with Ryan Moore in action in France, Giselle justified 1-2 favouritism by three-quarters of a length in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden, looking value for much more.

O’Brien, speaking at ParisLongchamp, said: “I’m delighted with her, she was coming back after a long break and she’s going to be lovely we think next year.

“She had a lovely run behind Bedtime Story and got injured and was just ready to start back.”

When asked whether she would run again this season, he added: “Maybe, but maybe not, we’ll see how she is.

“She looks like a Guineas/Oaks filly.”

Chris Armstrong, O’Brien’s representative at the Curragh, said: “She’s a smashing filly, she’s a filly with a lot of class.

“Obviously there is a fair bit of hype about her from the last day and you can see today that she has come on a lot physically. She’s going to be a smashing big filly for next year.

“It’s great to get her out and get the win under her belt. We’ll see about possibly getting one more run into her, we’ll see how she comes through this.

“She’s a filly with an awful lot of class and one to look forward to next year. All being well she’ll rock up in all the big fillies’ races.

“Coming here she was only just ready to start and she was a little bit fresh in herself. Wayne said she was only half-speeding the whole way and she wasn’t too fresh throughout the run.

“It’s great that she’s doing things right.

“She’s actually like a colt, walking away from you. She’s a filly with a big engine.”