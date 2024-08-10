Givemethebeatboys heading to Haydock after Curragh victory

Givemethebeatboys put his Royal Ascot disappointment behind him when getting back to winning ways in the FBD Hotels And Resorts Heritage Hotel Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh.

Jessica Harrington’s sprinter was quietly fancied to run a big race in the Commonwealth Cup having pushed Bucanero Fuerte close in the Lacken Stakes, but he was never going at any stage and trailed in last of the 14 runners behind Inisherin.

Given plenty of time to get over that and back on home soil, he came with a late rattle under Shane Foley to take the Group Three spoils.

Before he appeared on the scene it appeared another big Irish sprint was due for export, with British raiders Shartash and Electric Storm hitting the front.

However, both faded late on and it was 11-4 favourite Kind Of Blue, another British runner, who appeared set to give Harrington’s charge the most to do, but he went down by a head. My Mate Alfie was third.

Assistant trainer Kate Harrington said: “It’s lovely for him to win as the Sands family (part-owners Bronsan Racing) had a tragic farming accident this week and the funeral is today.

“It’s great to get the horse back on track after Ascot. He had an abscess underneath his lip the size of a golf ball and had an operation to have it removed about three weeks ago.

“Shane said he took a little blow half a furlong down, so he’ll improve plenty from that.

“I’d say all roads lead now to Haydock for the Betfair Sprint Cup. He did a lovely bit of work in Naas last week. Shane said he gave him a feel today like he hadn’t done before, and he’ll improve again.”

The sponsors make him 16-1 from 25s for next month’s Haydock feature.