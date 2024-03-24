24 March 2024

Gladness goal for Madrid victor Take Me To Church

By NewsChain Sport
Jack Davison’s Take Me To Church is moving up in the world after a runaway success in the Irish Racing Writers Cliff Noone Memorial Madrid Handicap at Naas.

The three-year-old has won twice on the all-weather on his two most recent outings, but has clearly been considered a good turf prospect by his trainer ahead of his first start of the year on grass.

Under Ronan Whelan he was a 4-1 chance for the seven-furlong contest, won last year by Paddington before he went on a five-race winning streak that included the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the St James’s Palace, the Coral-Eclipse and the Sussex Stakes.

After an easy six-and-a-half-length victory Take Me To Church is also set to step up in grade, with the Listed Gladness Stakes on his agenda next.

“He’s a right little horse. It’s nice when a plan comes off and to bring up the hat-trick by winning the Madrid is a great result,” said Davison.

“He’s a turf horse really and I knew what he did in Dundalk wasn’t going to be what he could do on turf but he still won twice. He’s progressed with every run and it’s a fantastic result.

“I’d probably be in favour of having a go at the Gladness at the Curragh over seven, all going well. He has lots of options.

“He did win impressively. You don’t mind foregoing their handicap mark when they win a premier handicap in that style and you know you have a black-type horse.”

