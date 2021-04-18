Glen Savage sights set on Royal Ascot after winning start

John and Thady Gosden unleashed a smart prospect at Newbury when the well-bred newcomer Glen Savage scored on his debut and now has Royal Ascot already in his sights.

From the family of Nathaniel and Great Heavens, the Gleneagles colt was conceding experience to the even-money favourite Title but showed a very willing attitude.

David Egan appeared to have done everything right on Title, hitting the front with just a few strides to go, but Frankie Dettori’s mount stuck to his task willingly to win in a head-bobbing finish.

The pair did get very close together in the last 100 yards and Egan lodged an objection, albeit ultimately to no avail.

“We thought he’d run well, but I didn’t expect to beat the favourite,” said Gosden senior.

“He showed a great attitude and got a nice run up the rail so he’s done nothing but please us there.

“He’s from the family of Nathaniel and they do stay well, so he might be one for the (Queen’s) Vase at Ascot.

“He’s quite light-framed, he’s a Gleneagles, but he handled the ground fine today.”

Nugget stretches away under Ryan Moore to win nicely (PA Wire)

Richard Hannon’s Nugget looked a well-handicapped horse when running out a clear-cut winner of the MansionBet Spring Cup Handicap.

With some consistent handicappers lining up among the opposition, the way Nugget quickened to win by a length was striking.

Lightly-raced, the Highclere Thoroughbred-owned four-year-old already had the benefit of a run this season and also the assistance of Ryan Moore.

Trapped wide throughout, it made little difference as Moore took up the running a furlong out.

Danyah, who had finished third in the Lincoln, gave chase in vain while the well-backed Matthew Flinders stuck on for third – but Nugget had too many guns.

Highclere’s Harry Herbert said: “He got better and better last year, but had a slight setback and was a shade unlucky at Nottingham when he went there a bit on the burly side.

“He loves his racing and according to what the handicapper does it would be nice to run him in something like the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. Ryan thinks he has improved significantly, which is very pleasing to hear.”

Nugget was a third winner on the card for Hannon following the victories of Snow Lantern and Chindit.

Foxes Tales (noseband) just wears down Counsel (PA Wire)

Andrew Balding doubled up for the day when Foxes Tales wore down Counsel in the second division of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes.

The pair had it to themselves from some way out, as the market suggested they might being sent off 2-1 joint-favourites.

Counsel looked to have done enough, but Silvestre de Sousa kept at his mount who responded well for pressure to win by a neck, with a yawning eight lengths back to the third.

Balding earlier won the Fred Darling with Alcohol Free.