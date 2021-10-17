error code: 1003
17 October 2021

Glen Shiel delights connections with Champions Sprint effort

Glen Shiel thrilled his connections with a brave effort when second in defence of his Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes title.

Trained by Archie Watson, the seven-year-old proved the fire still burns very brightly with a game front-running performance in first-time blinkers.

Hollie Doyle had the rest of the field in trouble with a furlong to run, but William Buick had stalked them on Creative Force and had enough left to win by a length.

“He ran a fabulous race and he’s just an absolute legend of a horse. He’s been second in two Group Ones this year,” said Simon Turner of owners the Hambleton Racing Syndicate.

“He’s earned loads of prize money for his owners and given them another massive thrill on a big stage. We’re just really proud of him – we’ve run out of superlatives.

“We’d love an extra six-furlong Group One at Ascot as he certainly seems to enjoy it there.

“I don’t foresee him going overseas. Next year he’ll be easier to place as he won’t have his Group One penalty and (progeny of) Pivotal seem to go on forever. He ran right up to his best on Saturday, so hopefully there’s more fun to be had with him next year.

I think he proved yesterday he's pretty much as good as ever

“Given what he showed yesterday, his programme will be based around the big sprints again but there’s no reason why he couldn’t run in Listeds or Group Threes if it suits him.

“I think he proved yesterday he’s pretty much as good as ever. It was a great move by Archie to go for the blinkers, to not even try them at home, they certainly worked.”

