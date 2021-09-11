Glorious Journey stamps class on Park Stakes

Glorious Journey led a one-two for Charlie Appleby in the Cazoo Park Stakes at Doncaster

The six-year-old was the pick of William Buick in the seven-furlong contest, having chased home stablemate Space Blues at York last time and prevailed in Group Three company at Newmarket earlier in the year.

Sent off a 5-2 chance, Buick bided his time as Danyah – one of two 9-4 favourites with Laneqash – set the early gallop before dropping away when the race began in earnest, with Glorious Journey taking it up well over a furlong out.

Stablemate D’bai and jockey James Doyle made a good fight of it, but the winner was a length and a quarter too good with the same distance back to Laneqash in third.

Appleby said: “D’bai appeared to be travelling quite nicely, but you know exactly what you’ll get from Glorious Journey.

“Over the years he’s been a serious horse and I’m delighted for him and with D’Bai.

“Having chased home Space Blues in the City of York Stakes (third) he deserves that.

“I’m always been a fan of the horse and to have him around the yard, he’s one of the yard favourites.

“There’s a chance they could both go back out to Dubai, but there’s also the Prix de la Foret to think about. I’ll see what William says.”

Hurricane Ivor and Tom Marquand after winning the Portland (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Hurricane Ivor earned a step up in class when carrying top-weight to victory in the Portland Handicap.

A smart prospect in France as a juvenile, he had lost his way slightly before joining William Haggas this season.

Connections thought they had lost – then won – at Sandown on his second start in England, only for a dead-heat to be called after photo-finish confusion and he went on to be second at Ascot in July.

He was a close third at York last time out but overnight rain seemed to be in his favour as, despite having only one behind him with two furlongs to run, he stormed home under Tom Marquand to beat Boundless Power by half a length.

Haggas’ wife, Maureen, said: “He’s a charming horse, he’s a lovely horse to have around and he’s done nothing but improve all year.

“That was a good performance today off top weight. The trip seemed to suit really well and he likes a bit of dig in the ground.

“I don’t think he’ll go to Ayr next week (for the Ayr Gold Cup), his penalty probably puts him out of it and William said we might look at black-type races now.”

Hollie Doyle came from last to first in the opening Vertem Nursery Handicap on Desert Angel.

Desert Angel and Hollie Doyle (right) got the day off a flyer (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Previously a five-race maiden, trainer Richard Hannon had reached for the blinkers for the first time and the headgear clearly worked the oracle.

Non-runners reduced the field to four, with Roger Charlton’s La Pulga attempting to make all and he had seen off the others before Doyle pounced late on the 15-2 outsider of four.

“He’s always had a lot of ability this horse, but he’s had a lot more ability than he’s been showing us,” sad Hannon.

“I wanted to have him cut (gelded) but we gave him one more chance with the blinkers first time and he’s won pretty well, which doesn’t surprise me as he’s always had the ability.

“We’ll see what the handicapper does, he is improving and he clearly likes the softer ground. There might be something at Newmarket for him.”