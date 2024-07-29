Glorious test will tell Scott more about Phantom Flight

George Scott is excited for the future with Phantom Flight, as he prepares for the Coral Glorious Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

The five-year-old was bought earlier this month by Victorious Racing, who also have Isle Of Jura, Mission Command, Seven Questions and Rocket Rodney with the Newmarket handler, and immediately sent him to the care of Scott.

He made the perfect start for his new stable when landing the Listed Steventon Stakes at Newbury in his first outing since being gelded, at odds of 16-1 under Callum Shepherd after nearly a year off the track.

It was bittersweet for Scott after seeing stable star Isle of Jura ruled out for the season following his impressive win in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Scott then had to watch the second from that race, Goliath, produce a brilliant display to win the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes back at the Berkshire track over the weekend.

Scott is keen to see what he has with Phantom Flight, who also holds an entry in the Ebor next month, and also has one eye on a winter campaign in Bahrain.

It is a similar route to that taken last season by Isle of Jura, with the son of New Approach landing the Bahrain Tripe Crown before returning to domestic action and winning the Listed Festival Stakes at Goodwood before that Ascot triumph to make it five wins from five in 2024.

Scott said: “We’re looking forward to getting him out. He came out of Newbury in really good shape.

“Obviously he’s stepping up to a mile and a half which is slightly uncharted territory.

“He’s a horse that we think is going to be a big asset to the team. Both here and more importantly in Bahrain this winter.

“He’s a really exciting horse, especially with Isle of Jura currently sidelined.”