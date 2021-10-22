Glounthane makes swift return in search of Group One honours

Aidan O’Brien saddles both Aikhal and Glounthaune in his bid for a record sixth victory in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud

Mount Nelson was the Ballydoyle handler’s first winner of the French Group One in 2006 – and he has since added to his tally with Jan Vermeer (2009), Roderic O’Connor (2010), Johannes Vermeer (2015) and last year’s winner Van Gogh.

Glounthaune got the better of the high-class Castle Star when making a winning debut at the Curragh in April, but was not seen again until finishing sixth in the Dewhurst at Newmarket a fortnight ago.

The son of Kodiac got back on the winning trail in the Group Three Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown last week – and O’Brien feels he merits another shot at Group One glory on Saturday.

He said: “He came home really strongly to win the Killavullan last week, and he seems to have come out of that race really well.

“It will be his third quick run after the Dewhurst, too, and you never really know until they run – but he hasn’t shown us a reason not to run again, and he seems to be in good form.”

Glounthaune, who will be partnered by Christophe Soumillon, is joined by his Ioritz Mendizabal-ridden stablemate Aikhal – who was fourth in Newmarket’s Autumn Stakes on his latest appearance.

Ralph Beckett’s Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Angel Bleu and George Boughey’s tough-as-teak filly Oscula also feature in a seven-strong field.

Top-level honours are also up for grabs on the same card in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud, in which the Charlie Appleby-trained Goldspur will be expected to play a starring role.

So impressive on his introduction at Sandown, the Dubawi colt followed up with a narrow victory in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket – proving his stamina for the 10 furlongs he faces again.

“We were pleased with how Goldspur won his race at Newmarket, when his stamina came to the fore,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“He broke his maiden on soft ground, so conditions in France shouldn’t be an issue.

“This is another step up, but it looks the right race for him, and he brings a nice profile into it.”

O’Brien, who has won the race on four occasions, is this year represented by Stone Age.

The Galileo colt appears to have his work cut out as a four-race maiden, most recently finishing sixth behind Angel Bleu on Arc day at ParisLongchamp.

O’Brien said: “He stayed on nicely on his last run on Arc weekend, and that was only over seven furlongs.

“We always thought he was going to be a horse who would stay further. He seems to have been in good form since the last day.

“Hopefully the ground won’t be as heavy as it was in Longchamp.”

Unconquerable (Donnacha O’Brien), Dillian (Michael Bell), El Bodegon (James Ferguson) and Buckaroo (Joseph O’Brien) complete a strong British and Irish challenge.