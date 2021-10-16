Glounthaune gives immediate boost to Dewhurst form

Glounthaune showed great resilience to win the Group Three Richmond Homes Killavullen Stakes at Leopardstown just seven days after running in the Dewhurst Stakes.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained youngster chased the leaders in the early stages and was delivered by Seamie Heffernan to hit the front in the final furlong.

The 5-1 winner took the spoils by half a length from Pennine Hills, with I Am Magic the same distance away in third.

Glounthaune was not disgraced in sixth place in the Newmarket Group One last weekend, on his first start since making a winning debut at the Curragh in April, and connections were delighted with his performance.

Heffernan said: “He’s a very big colt by Kodiac who was an impressive winner but then went a bit weak and missed a lot of time.

“His work was nice going to the Dewhurst and he ran well without being placed. He came out of it fresh and Aidan was happy enough to let him take his chance today. He said that he’d improved and I was delighted to put on these colours which have been very lucky for me.

“I’ve been a little bit disappointed with some of ours lately so I’d say this fella has loads to come and probably did well to win today. He showed a strong will and won well at the line.

“He has a bit of class and I think a mile is his trip.”

Georgeville won for the first time since joining the Ger Lyons stable when taking the Listed honours in the Manguard Plus Trigo Stakes.

The four-year-old was slowly out of the stalls and was towards the rear in the early stages. He then made headway entering the straight, and soon moved into contention in the hands of Colin Keane.

Georgeville is expected to win plenty of races (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Ridden to lead a furlong out, Georgeville (4-1 joint-favourite) stayed on strongly to score by two and a half lengths from Wuqood, with Leo De Fury a neck away in third.

“He’s never run a bad race for us over a mile or a mile and two. Colin has the key to him and rides him cold. He said he just loved it sitting in behind waiting for a gap, said Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother.

“He’s going to be a real fun horse for us next year in that grade. He reminds us a lot of Brendan Bracken.

“He’s done us proud all year and next year is a big year for him.”

Keane completed a double on Lunar Power (4-1) for Noel Meade in the Carmanhall Handicap.