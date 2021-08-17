Go Bears Go to wait for Middle Park at Newmarket
Go Bears Go will sidestep Sunday’s Prix Morny and head straight for next month’s Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.
An impressive winner on his racecourse debut at Ascot in May, the Kodi Bear colt returned to the Berkshire circuit for a tilt at the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting, where he was narrowly denied by Perfect Power.
Go Bears Go then travelled to Ireland to claim Group Two honours in the Railway Stakes and only narrowly missed out on a big-race double at the Curragh when beaten a length into third place in the Group One Phoenix Stakes earlier this month.
Loughnane was initially left considering a quick return to action in either the Gimcrack at York or the Prix Morny at Deauville, but has now decided to keep his powder dry for the Middle Park on September 25.
He said: “He’s not going to France. We’re going to give him a bit of a freshen up and target the Middle Park.
“He’s ready for a bit of a freshen up. He’s only run four times, but he’s on the go a while.
“We’ll give him a bit of time now and get him ready for Newmarket.”