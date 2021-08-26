Goat double keeps pressure on Racing League leaders ThoroughBid

Goat Racing struck at the double on the penultimate evening of the William Hill Racing League at Lingfield to set up a grand finale with leaders Team ThoroughBid at Newcastle next week.

Victories for Billhilly and Red October, both ridden by the team’s reserve rider Louis Steward, kept the Newmarket team of trainers Charlie Fellowes, Hugo Palmer, Tom Clover and George Scott within four points of ThoroughBid – who lead on 321.

Billhilly won for a second time in the competition, with a dazzling display in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R28 Handicap.

Successful on the all-weather track two weeks ago, Fellowes’ four-year-old repeated the trick on the turf.

Billhilly (11-2) led over a furlong out and swept away for a convincing four-and-three-quarter-length victory.

Steward said: “I’m delighted for the horse, and delighted for Charlie and the team, everyone at home and the owners.

“They’ve done such a good job with this horse, just to revive his career. It’s so good to see, and great to be on his back today.”

Red October gave Goat Racing and Steward a double when hanging on to take the concluding William Hill Play Responsibly Racing League R30 Handicap.

The 4-1 chance hit the front in the straight, and prevailed by a neck from Cozone.

Steward said: “He half-stumbled coming out of the gates, and I actually had a bit of a lump in my throat and thought ‘how am I going to recover from this?

“But he did – and ever since that win at Leicester (last month), he’s done nothing but stay consistent. It’s so good to see, with these quirky horses, with a bit of an attitude.

“He dug deep for me, and he was very tough towards the end there.

“I’m delighted. I only filled in as a sub, but I think I can now be called supersub!

“It’s good to play a big part in this, and great to see the team doing well.”

Team ThoroughBid remain just in front thanks largely to Typhoon Ten (11-1), who strode home in the William Hill Double Your Odds Racing League R27 Handicap.

Sean Levey made a race-winning move when he kicked on two furlongs out. The top weight, trained by Richard Hannon, then pulled away to cross the line three lengths clear of Ajrad.

Levey said: “He travelled well, to be fair, surprisingly well.

“He’s always been a handful, this horse. But it seems like running every week has absolutely crowned him, made a man of him.

“He gave me the best ride he ever has today. He hacked down to the start, relaxed, and he was very professional throughout the race as a result.

“So he’s definitely learning, and going the right way.”

Steward’s double saw him climb up the jockeys’ table into joint first place with Hayley Turner, on 207 points.

Jack Mitchell is third on 200 points after winning on the Michael Bell-trained Natural Path for Team TalkSport in the William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R26 Handicap.

The 100-30 joint-favourite got a dream run through on the rail to take the lead and maintain the gallop to score by two lengths.

Danny Muscutt came in for a winning spare ride when guiding Anythingtoday (10-1) home in the William Hill Build Your Odds Racing League R29 Handicap.

Replacing the injured Nicola Currie, Muscutt brought the George Boughey-trained seven-year-old with a well-timed run to score for Team Racehorse Lotto.

EToro Racing got on the scoreboard through Richard Fahey’s Show Me Show Me (10-1) in the opening five-furlong William Hill Free Or Four Racing League R25 Handicap, in the hands of Paddy Mathers.