Godolphin splash out on full-sister to Charyn at Tattersalls

A full-sister to dual Group One winner Charyn will join the Godolphin team after Sheikh Mohammed’s operation paid 2.9million guineas for her on day two of the Book One sale at Tattersalls.

Tuesday’s sale was lit up by a number of big-money purchases for Amo Racing’s Kia Joorabchian, including the 4.4m guineas daughter of Frankel out of Aljazzi, with the owner splashing out more than 12m guineas across 13 lots.

Joorabchian was in the mix for Grangemore Stud’s daughter of Dark Angel out of Futon, with Charyn’s owner Nurlan Bizkov also bidding along with Anthony Stroud for Godolphin.

It developed into a match between Stroud and Amo, with the Godolphin bid eventually prevailing – much to the delight of Grangemore’s Guy O’Callaghan.

He told Tattersalls: “It is the stuff of dreams and as a breeder it is what you always hope could happen, two buyers such as Amo and Godolphin going head to head, then it can go anywhere.

“She has been flat out since she got here, but she has never turned a hair and showed exactly the same every time – it takes a very special horse to do that.

“I was not at Royal Ascot when Charyn won as I could not get away from home, but it is so very difficult for a horse to win there, it takes a great performance and that was special day – and days like this can’t happen without that first.”

Godolphin also swooped for an 800,000 guineas half-brother to Classic winner Mac Swiney, while a full-brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane was sold to Blandford Bloodstock for 850,000 guineas.