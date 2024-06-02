Gold Cup hero Native River sparkles in the showing ring

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River will be hunting laurels of a different kind later this year, after qualifying for the Horse of the Year Show.

The 14-year-old enjoyed plenty of big days on the racecourse when trained by Colin Tizzard, securing Grade One glory as a novice chaser in the 2016 Mildmay at Aintree before going on to add Hennessy and Welsh National titles to his tally.

Native River’s career peaked with victory in the blue riband at the 2018 Festival and while he prevailed in a clutch of Grade Two heats subsequently, the Tizzard team announced his retirement after he was pulled up in the 2021 Welsh National at Chepstow.

He is still owned by Anne and Garth Broome, who run horses under the Brocade Racing banner, along with former jockey turned bloodstock agent Tom Malone, with the gelding having made an immediate mark in his first full season in the show ring.

Under his amateur showing rider Emma Vine at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire, Native River qualified for the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Horse of the Year Show championship at his first attempt, as well as taking the runner-up spot in the Riding Horse class.

Vine said: “Native River lives at Tom’s yard where I work. It was always the plan for him to go showing when he retired from racing. He is a natural at it and loves it!

“He has an amazing temperament and since his retirement from the racetrack has done everything from opening a jewellery shop in Bond Street to taking his owners’ daughter to her school prom.

“He is an absolute gentleman and I’m delighted to get to ride him every day.”

Vine admitted Native River’s actual target on the day was actually another class, adding: “We did the Search for a Star class as a warm-up for the Racehorse to Riding Horse class later in the day!”

HOYS takes place at the NEC in Birmingham, October 9-13.