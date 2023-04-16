Goldana sparkles on first start for Joseph O’Brien

Goldana made a winning start for Joseph O’Brien in the Lester Piggott Gladness Stakes at the Curragh.

The daughter of Galileo Gold was previously trained in Germany by Peter Schiergen and was an impressive six-length winner of a Listed contest at Hannover in October – her final start before transferring to the Owning Hill handler for €130,000.

Sent off at 17-2 for her Irish debut in this Group Three event, jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle kept the four-year-old hot on the tail of the pace-setting favourite Mea Domina throughout and although she looked in trouble with McMonagle getting serious inside the final quarter-mile, Goldana knuckled down gamely to soon assert her dominance and surge clear in the shadow of the post.

“I’m delighted for the owners. It’s their first horse with me and she looks a smart filly going forward,” said O’Brien.

“She had good form on slow ground in Germany and it’s nice to start off the season with a Group win for her.

“We bought her in Arqana last year and she is a sister to Love Reigns who is a smart filly for Wesley Ward. She has a pedigree and was a Listed winner already.

“She won her Listed race over nine furlongs so she’ll probably stay a bit further. It looked as though she got a little bit outpaced when they quickened up, but she came good in the last 100 yards.

“She has loads of options and there is a lovely programme for fillies. The Athasi back here may come a bit quick for her.”

Aidan O’Brien wasted little time getting on the scoresheet when Democracy landed the opening Irish Racehorse Experience At INS Irish EBF Maiden in taking fashion.

Sent off the even-money favourite for the six-furlong content, the son of No Nay Never always looked to have plenty lurking under the bonnet and quickened away smartly from the opposition inside the final furlong.

He was the best part of three lengths clear at the line and with the full-brother to Richard Fahey’s Midnight Mile impressing the master of Ballydoyle, O’Brien indicated he could soon return to the Kildare track for the GAIN First Flier Stakes on May 1.

He said: “You’d have to be very happy with that on very deep ground. He travelled very well and when Wayne (Lordan) dropped him down to go he was a little bit lost on that ground but he would never have seen that ground before.

“It was a good education for him. He has plenty of speed and I’d say he’s a classy horse. He’s big and he’s strong and very laid back.

“There is a Listed race (First Flier) back here in a few weeks and we could look at that.”

Donnacha O’Brien is another eyeing Pattern company next following Porta Fortuna’s triumph at 9-2 in the Irish National Stud And Gardens Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.

He said: “She was our first two-year-old runner so it was good to see her do that. I thought she was a nice filly, but it’s hard to judge when you haven’t run one.

“Gavin (Lynch) said he followed the one that there was a bit of money for and he got the gap at the right time and she quickened up well.”

“We might have a look at a Group race for fillies at Naas next month. She has plenty of scope so is not just a five-furlong filly.”

Bright Legend showed huge improvement on his second outing to land a blow for Fozzy Stack in the Tote Fantasy Who’s In Your Stable Irish EBF Maiden.

“He stays well and likes that ground,” said Stack.

“He’s a very big horse and still has a lot of maturing to do. He’ll probably be a better horse next year.

“We’ll probably try to find a winners’ race for him.

“He ran away from the whip and he did well to get him organised again. He gave him a good ride.”