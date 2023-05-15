Golden Arrow pointing towards Sandown before Royal Ascot

Golden Arrow, who created a highly favourable impression when scoring on debut at Hamilton on Sunday, will head to the Listed National Stakes at Sandown on Thursday week.

Alice Haynes is eyeing Royal Ascot following the Havana Grey juvenile’s three-quarter-length victory in the five-furlong Sky Bet Sunday Series EBF Maiden Stakes, and is keen to give the colt more experience beforehand.

Having made smooth headway against four rivals under Kieran O’Neill, Golden Arrow led a furlong out and kept on strongly at the first time of asking for owners Al Mohamediya Racing.

“It was a fantastic performance,” said Haynes. “He is all speed and will sharpen up a lot from that.

“The front two had the experience and I liked how he was behind the bridle the whole way and then came through at the end.

“Although he was a breeze-up horse, I quite like my two-year-olds to be behind the bridle, so they are not doing too much, and then to finish like that.”

He will have an entry in the National Stakes before Royal Ascot, as I think it is important he goes and gets a bit more valid experience

The in-form Newmarket handler, who started training in 2021, is keen to head to the Royal meeting with the colt, who cost £200,000 at the breeze-ups.

“He will have an entry in the National Stakes before Royal Ascot, as I think it is important he goes and gets a bit more valid experience. He will probably be Norfolk Stakes-bound,” added Haynes.

“Thursday week will come around quickly and hopefully the ground will dry out a bit more. We might get some summer ground soon. We look forward to seeing ‘good’ in the ground.

“He is an exciting prospect and it is good for the owners, who are new with me.

“He was one of the more expensive ones, but Havana Greys are a real a pleasure to train.”