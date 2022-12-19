Golden Horn stands out for Oppenheimer as Dettori masterclass

“A brilliant jockey and a good friend” is how Anthony Oppenheimer described Frankie Dettori following the announcement of a farewell tour which will see the 52-year-old bow out at the end of next year.

Dettori’s almost year-long exit plan will see him travel the globe one last time searching for big-race success before the curtain comes down on his decorated career in the saddle at the Breeders’ Cup in November 2023 – the same meeting the owner-breeder’s Derby and Arc champion Golden Horn’s own career came to an end back in 2015.

During that glorious summer seven year’s ago, the Italian was at his very best aboard Oppenheimer’s son of Cape Cross, winning six of the eight times they stepped out on track together.

Most crucially they struck gold at Epsom when the famous white and black silks were carried to Classic glory for the first time and when Golden Horn and Dettori completed mission impossible from stall 14 in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Dettori is no stranger to success in the French capital on the first Sunday in October, winning Europe’s richest middle-distance prize on no fewer than six occasions throughout his illustrious riding career.

However, his lap of ParisLongchamp on October 4 2015 was like few seen before and something Oppenheinmer called “one of the greatest races he’s ever ridden”.

He said: “The Arc is probably I think one of the most dramatic races – he broke away and then cut back in after a couple of furlongs, it was unbelievable.

“That is probably one of the greatest races he’s ever ridden I think.

He is the best we've had ride for us by a long chalk

“It was an incredible move, I thought the reins must have broke or something, I couldn’t believe my eyes. You’ve got to have the guts to do that as people could easily say ‘my god why did you do that?’ or ‘you lost the race doing that’. You’ve got to be brave to do it.”

Away from Golden Horn, Dettori and Oppenheimer enjoyed notable success with dual Champion Stakes and Coronation Cup winner Cracksman, while they also teamed up to scoop Classic honours with Star Catcher, who claimed the 2019 Irish Oaks.

But it was Dettori’s ride on the daughter of Sea The Stars on British Champions Day that the former diamond dealer singles out for praise, while also highlighting the winning steer he gave Dame Malliot at Deauville in the same season as another example of Dettori in his prime.

He continued: “If you ever saw the photograph of Star Catcher winning the Fillies and Mares race on British Champions Day – one foot before the line and one foot after the line we were second, but on the line we won. Literally all the photographs show her behind the line because Dettori had managed to make the difference for just that split second when it mattered.

“He is an amazing jockey. At Deauville he got our horse Dame Malliot to win by literally an inch in the Group Two Prix de Pomone. It was hard work in heavy ground and he managed to carry the filly over the line in time to win. And I don’t think any other jockey could have done it. It was simply a miracle and just fantastic jockeyship.

“He and John Gosden have done marvellously well for myself and it is often difficult to separate them as they work so closely together.

“He’s a simply brilliant jockey. Every jockey makes the odd mistake but he rarely makes a mistake.

“There are a couple of brilliant jockeys around, but he is the best we’ve had ride for us by a long chalk. He’s a brilliant jockey and a good friend.”