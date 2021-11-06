Golden Pal makes all for Turf Sprint victory
Golden Pal backed up his win at last year’s Breeders’ Cup with a scintillating display in the Turf Sprint at Del Mar.
A big disappointment for Wesley Ward in the Nunthorpe at York in August, the 2020 Juvenile Turf Sprint hero had this race won after 100 yards.
Immediately into a clear advantage, only Lieutenant Dan could keep tabs on him, but even then it was only at a respectable distance throughout.
Last year’s winner Glass Slippers and her Kevin Ryan-trained stablemate Emaraaty Ana were where they wanted to be coming off the bend but could not make any headway and finished just out of the places, as did Prix de l’Abbaye winner A Case Of You who made plenty of ground up late.
