Golden Sixty out to claim third Hong Kong Mile

Golden Sixty will be a short price to bring up a third successive victory in Sunday’s Longines Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin.

The seven-year-old suffered a shock defeat back in January when the reopposing Waikuku ended his 16-race unbeaten streak, with Russian Emperor inflicting another loss subsequently, but Golden Sixty has since got firmly back on track, most recently catching California Spangle to win by a neck last month.

That rival will be in the field again and Golden Sixty’s trainer Francis Lui is well aware of the threat he poses, along with the three Japanese-trained runners Salios, Schnell Meister and Danon Scorpion.

He said: “I think California Spangle and the Japanese horses will be the biggest challenges. Racing is racing, anything can happen.”

A familiar contender to European racing fans is Laws Of Indices, a Group One winner last summer for Ken Condon before moving to Annabel Neasham’s Australian yard.

The four-year-old has yet to strike in 11 starts for British-born Neasham but the handler hopes top Australian rider James McDonald can weave his magic.

She said: “I think it’s his best trip and he’ll have the blinkers back on. We were hoping for a bit more luck with the barrier draw (stall 10) but we have the best jockey in the world on. Golden Sixty is an absolute superstar but we’re looking forward to trying to take him on.

“We’re very happy with our horse and it’s great prize money here.”

McDonald partners the likely favourite in the Cup in the shape of Romantic Warrior, but Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi is hoping front-runner Panthalassa can hang on for victory this time.

He built up a substantial lead on his most recent outing at Tokyo racecourse only to be denied by Equinox in the dying strides.

“I was a bit disappointed in the Tenno Sho because I thought he could do it but I was pleased that the Japanese racing fans were very excited (by his performance),” said Yahagi.

“For his last run in the Tenno Sho he was not at his absolute best and he has been improving and improving. So he was not so tired (after the race) and it has been easy for him to recover following his last run. I think he has improved since then.”

Fellow Japanese raiders Danon The Kid, Geoglyph, Lei Papale and Jack D’Or are prominent in the betting, with European hopes confined to just Order Of Australia, who will be stepping back up in trip to 10 furlongs for Aidan O’Brien.

The Ballydoyle handler also fields two in the 12-furlong Vase with both Stone Age and Broome taking their chances.

Glory Vase is looking for a third win for Tomohito Ozeki having won the race in 2019 and last year, but he will face a strong European challenge with German runner Mendocino, plus French compatriots Bubble Gift and Botanik also in the field.

The Hong Kong Sprint is the other feature, with a field of 14 plus two reserves declared.

Zac Purton’s mount Lucky Sweynesse is the likely market leader with a couple of other Japanese runners, Gendarme and Meikei Yell, also to the fore.

Meikei Yell will be ridden for the first time by McDonald, with regular jockey Kenichi Ikezoe currently injured.

Trainer Hidenori Take said: “I feel sorry for Ikezoe not being able to come and ride her. I had a brief chat with James regarding her temperament and other characteristics before the gallop (on Wednesday), and James seemed to understand and get the feel of her. I am excited to see how the pair perform on Sunday.”