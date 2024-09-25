Goldikova honoured with Hall of Fame entry

Goldikova will be amongst the latest inductees to the racing Hall of Fame on Qipco British Champions Day.

Trained by Freddy Head and ridden by Olivier Peslier throughout her career, the outstanding mare was a winner of 17 of her 27 races, 14 of which were at Group One level.

Owned and bred by the Wertheimer brothers, Alain and Gerard, Goldikova was the dominant force over a mile during her career, claiming a record four Prix Rothschild wins and also scooping the Prix d’Ispahan twice, the Prix de la Foret and the Prix du Moulin.

Goldikova’s success was not limited to France and she also won the Falmouth Stakes and Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, while she will be remembered by many for her three successive Breeders’ Cup Mile titles – missing out on a fourth by only a length on her final career start.

The Wertheimer brothers, via their Wertheimer and Frere Partnership, commented: “We are very touched and honoured by the upcoming induction of our champion Goldikova into the Hall of Fame and this mark of distinction reflects the value of her career.

“Winner of 17 races including 14 Group Ones, she is the only one who has managed to win at the Breeders’ Cup three times in a row. She also won two main English races over the mile in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket and, of course, a legendary Jacques le Marois in the summer 2009 at Deauville.

“Having her statue at our farm in France, a permanent photo at the main entrance of Deauville’s racetrack, an induction to the American Hall of Fame few years ago and now, this valuable one at the English Hall of Fame represents a lot to us, our team and all those involved in what she achieved.”

Joining Goldikova in the Hall of Fame is Injured Jockeys Fund pioneer Jack Berry.

Berry, a former jockey and trainer whose tireless charity work has been invaluable to his fellow riders, is just the third person to be recognised within the Special Contributor category after Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Khalid Abdullah.

Dubai Millennium will also be honoured after winning a public vote.