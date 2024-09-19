Goliath to miss planned Cologne run this weekend

Goliath has been ruled out of Sunday’s Group One Preis von Europa at Cologne due to a minor setback.

The four-year-old has been off the track since his shock 25-1 victory in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July, with prominent American owner John Stewart subsequently purchasing a significant percentage of the gelding from Philip Baron von Ullmann.

As a gelding, Goliath is not permitted to take part in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and after deciding against a Champion Stakes run, connections had settled on the German target ahead of a Japan Cup bid.

Goliath had been due a rematch with King George third Rebel’s Romance in Cologne, but the son of Adlerflug did not feature among the six-strong field on Thursday morning.

Von Ullmann told www.galopponline.de: “This morning I received a call from trainer Francis-Henri Graffard, who told me that Goliath had developed a small foot abscess after his final work.

“It’s nothing long-term, but safety comes first and we don’t think it’s right to let him run in Cologne if he’s not at 100 per cent and is causing the horse additional discomfort. Animal welfare is always our top priority.

“John and I were really looking forward to running in Cologne and he was planning to fly from America to Cologne, but that’s horse racing. We’re still aiming for the Japan Cup, but we’ll have to see what the exact plan is now.”

Graffard still hopes to give Goliath a prep run before his planned trip to Japan in November.

He told the PA news agency: “He has a foot abscess and was not 100 per cent, so we won’t take any risks any with him.

“I’ll have to look at the programme book and see. Hopefully we’ll have one run before he can go to Japan.”

Charlie Appleby’s Rebel’s Romance now appears the leading contender, with German Derby winner Palladium, the Jessica Harrington-trained Trevaunance, Lordano, Straight and Erle completing the line up.