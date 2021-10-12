Goobinator heading back over hurdles in the winter

Goobinator is to go back hurdling this winter after ending a successful Flat campaign by finishing a creditable fourth in the Cesarewitch.

Trainer Donald McCain is to to give the five-year-old plenty of schooling after he lost his confidence over obstacles last season.

The decision to switch the Noble Mission gelding to the level paid off with victories at York and Haydock, and was capped by his fine effort in the Newmarket marathon on Saturday.

He looked to be travelling as the 32-strong field entered the business end, but McCain feels Goobinator did not quite last home.

“He was tired having done his best, but I’m not sure he quite got the two-mile-two,” said said the Cheshire handler.

“He ran a blinder. He got shuffled back early, but that might not have been the worst thing in the world and he travelled well into the race really sweetly. You could argue he’s just not lasted home, but he still finished fourth in a Cesarewitch so we’re thrilled.

“We’ll regroup and start schooling him, as he lost his confidence a bit, and get him ready to go back hurdling.”

A long-term target for 2022 could be the Chester Cup if it looked as though he had a good chance of getting into the race.

“I’d imagine he’d go on the Flat again next season,” McCain added.

“We’d consider the Chester Cup, but I don’t think he’d get in where he is at the moment. We’d certainly consider it. It’s down the road and we love to have any runners in it.”