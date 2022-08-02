Good Eye heading to York following fine Goodwood effort

Jessica Long’s Good Eye will fly the flag for Sweden at York’s Ebor meeting after a successful Goodwood venture.

The seven-year-old was a 150-1 chance for the Stewards’ Cup under Ray Dawson, a price that perhaps reflected his unfamiliar overseas form rather than his ability.

Placed twice in Germany before winning at Listed level at Baden-Baden in May, the bay was then ninth behind Charlie Hills’ Garrus in the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis at Deauville last month.

At Goodwood the gelding broke neatly from the stalls when drawn in the 26th of 28 berths and was ridden on the inside rail as the field split into two groups.

Last year’s winner, Michael Dods’ Commanche Falls, retained his title – but only two lengths behind him in fourth was Long’s rank outsider.

“He was just fantastic, it was such a good experience for everyone. The horse ran an absolute blinder,” she said.

“It was beautiful, a fantastic atmosphere and we were so well looked after by the whole Goodwood team. The way I would say it is that it’s racing as racing should be.

“I think he was a little bit underrated, especially after what I would have thought were three very solid performances in Germany.

“I know he ran little bit below par in France just before we came to Goodwood, he had semi-excuses for that.

“I always said he would be an ideal candidate for that kind of race (the Stewards’ Cup) with the way he runs, if he breaks properly and is quick out of the gates he will be able to travel.

“We were obviously a little bit lucky with the draw, which helped. It was a very good ride, I was very happy all around.”

Long reports the horse, who is enjoying a spell at Amanda Perrett’s Sussex yard, to have taken the race well as a trip to the Knavesmire at York beckons for the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap Stakes.

She said: “He came out of the race very well, he’s eaten up and is looking well – he’s very happy with himself!

“If everything goes to plan we will head up to York for what I believe is a fairly new race up there, a six-furlong heritage handicap run straight after the Ebor.

“I hear it is a lovely track and it is a flat racecourse as well, which I think will play even more to our strengths.

“I’m looking forward to it, we will keep him in one piece and just keep doing what we’re doing.”