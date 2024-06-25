Goodwood and Paris enter Tamfana equation

Tamfana could be given one more outing before being saved for an autumn campaign, with both the Qatar Nassau Stakes and the Grand Prix de Paris under consideration for David Menuisier’s star filly.

The daughter of Soldier Hollow was a somewhat unlucky fourth at Newmarket in the 1000 Guineas and again produced a sterling effort in Classic company when going down valiantly to finish third in the Prix de Diane.

Menuisier had initially planned to give Tamfana a well-earned rest after her Chantilly exertions, but having come out of the race well, the Sussex-based Frenchman is toying with the idea of one further run, with both a trip to his homeland or the short journey to local Goodwood cited as options.

“She’s grand and she has come out of the race super bright which makes me scratch my head about what to do next,” said Menuisier.

“Originally we were thinking of giving her a break and preparing her for the autumn, but now I’m tempted to give her another run and then a break for the autumn.

“We’re not certain about what to do and the two main options we have are the Nassau at Glorious Goodwood or to supplement for the Grand Prix de Paris. We’re not sure yet what we will do.”

Following feedback from jockey Oisin Murphy after the Prix de Diane, Menuisier is confident Tamfana’s future lies over middle-distances.

The three-year-old holds an entry in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe later in the year and a successful trip to ParisLongchamp for the Grand Prix de Paris on July 13 could ignite big-race dreams for a return to the French capital in the autumn.

Menuisier continued: “In the Diane she has had to do the hard work being at the forefront of the race. She’s had to fight three different attacks going down the straight and obviously had a blow but was really strong passing the line.

“Oisin reported he really struggled to pull her up and therefore it goes without saying that she ought to stay further than one-mile-two and that is why the Grand Prix de Paris is under consideration.

Tamfana bids for Newmarket redemption at Chantilly (PA)