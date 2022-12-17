Gosden: Frankie is bowing out the right way – stylishly and at the top

John Gosden paid tribute to his long-time jockey and friend Frankie Dettori following the announcement the 52-year-old will hang up his boots at the end of the 2023 season.

Dettori joined Gosden in 1993 and was champion jockey in both 1994 and 1995 during his first spell with the Newmarket-based handler.

However, it is since returning to Clarehaven for a second time and rejoining forces with his old boss that the Gosden/Dettori axis has found the most fame, with the pair synonymous with a conveyor belt of equine talent that has been housed at the famous Bury Road stable.

Gosden, who now trains in conjunction with his son Thady, believes it is important Dettori leaves the sport at the peak of his powers as he reflects on their long 30-year relationship and the “most amazing and extraordinary time together”.

He told the PA news agency: “Frankie and I discussed this whole matter last week in some depth and we’ve had a 30-year association together. It is essential that he goes out at the top. Being an elite athlete at any age is incredibly demanding, never mind at 52 years of age – it was his birthday this week.

“He has been riding for me since the early nineties. He came to me in 1993 and he was champion jockey in 1994 and 1995 which showed his amazing class and ability as both a jockey and an athlete.

“He then went to Godolphin after that and had a wonderful career with them.

“Things slightly went into a dip after that period and it was about 2013/14 that William Buick was our jockey here and he transferred to Godolphin and Frankie had left Godolphin some two or three years before then. But of course with William going there it created a vacancy for Frankie to come back.”

I think there comes a time when a great rider like this needs to know when to hang up his boots

Since reuniting Gosden and Dettori have combined to win three Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe’s (Golden Horn 2015, Enable 2017 and 2018) and three Classics thanks to Golden Horn’s Derby success in 2015, Enable’s Oaks triumph in 2017 and Logician’s victory on Town Moor when landing the 2019 St Leger.

On the success, Gosden continued: “We’ve had since 2015 the most amazing and extraordinary time together, thanks mainly to all the wonderful horses we’ve had here and the owners who support our stable.

“But since then the list is endless of top-class Group One horses, Golden Horn, Stradivarius, Enable, Palace Pier – when you’re operating at that level there are some pretty amazing horses.

“So we’ve had a great run here and he had a good year last year. But I think there comes a time when a great rider like this needs to know when to hang up his boots.

“We’ve all seen footballers, boxers – anybody really – try to stay a bit too long at something and I think to get to 52 is an amazing achievement.

“I think he’ll go on this world tour now starting off in California and winding up in California at the end of the year in November and that’s what he wants to do, to be riding all over the place, but obviously based out of England.”

And Gosden has given his nod of approval to Dettori’s exit plan – thrilled to have played his part in the journey and acknowledging the need to go out on a high.

“I think it is the right way to do it, to do it stylishly and to top a great career,” he said.

Like anything, there are challenging times like there are in any relationship, but overall we've had an incredibly smooth journey

“I’m just pleased that I’ve been there when he needed me in 1993 and then again when he needed me in 2014/15.

“He started off as an apprentice with Luca Cumani, then was champion jockey with me in the early nineties and then we’ve been together for the past seven years, so it is great and very important to go out at the top.

“We’re good friends and on the whole we get along very well. Like anything, there are challenging times like there are in any relationship, but overall we’ve had an incredibly smooth journey. When he has come back as our jockey over the 30-year period, and what a career he has had, it has been quite extraordinary.

“He and Ryan Moore are the two great international jockeys that can ride anywhere in the world and I hope he can enjoy the places he is hoping to ride at and say goodbye to.”

When asked to pick one day that sticks most in the memory, a highlight and time Dettori was at his real best, there was no hesitation in picking out the Italian’s winning ride on Golden Horn from stall 14 in the 2015 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

He said: “I think 2015, Golden Horn, the Arc. We planned it.

“We walked the track together before and he said he was going to do that and I said you’ve got my blessing and it was an extraordinary ride because he basically rode a race on his own for the first three furlongs way out on the outside.

“It was a masterclass in how to overcome an impossible draw.”