Gosden glad to get Breeders’ Cup duo going

John Gosden was pleased to be able to get Inspiral and Mostahdaf out on to the Santa Anita track on Tuesday.

Two of the best turf horses in Europe will represent Gosden and his son Thady in the Filly & Mare Turf and the 12-furlong Turf respectively.

Inspiral has won her last two outings in Group One company, while Mostahdaf has been rerouted after the ground turned testing at Ascot on Champions Day.

His victories in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International were unquestionably two of the best displays of the season by any horse.

“The horses have been in a dark room with no natural light since they arrived and both Inspiral and Mostahdaf were very pleased to be out,” said Gosden.

“Mostahdaf fancied his pony and thought it was good fun, he will love being a stallion next year.

“He has a good turn of foot and is a good-looking son of Frankel.”

Mostahdaf will be reunited with Jim Crowley due to his retainer with owners Shadwell but Frankie Dettori stepped in for him at York while he was banned. Dettori will be on Inspiral, however.

I think he’s doing it exactly right. He can ride here four days a week but he will ride for me again, for sure

The Italian recently announced his career will be extending much longer than first anticipated but Gosden is fully behind the switch in plans and raised the idea of the pair teaming up at the Dubai Carnival.

“Frankie learned a lot from the US jockeys in the 1980s when he was here for two or three winters. He was very keen and hungry to learn,” said Gosden.

“I think he’s doing it exactly right. He can ride here four days a week but he will ride for me again, for sure. In fact, I’m getting Lord North ready for Dubai, where he has won three Dubai Turfs. Why not a fourth?”