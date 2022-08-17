Gosden satisfied with Mishriff in International defeat

John Gosden said he had “no complaints” after Baaeed easily accounted for defending champion Mishriff in the Juddmonte International at York.

Mishriff had slammed his opponents by six lengths in last season’s renewal of the Group One contest, but had no answer to Baaeed, who looked imperious on his first try over 10 furlongs and breezed home under Jim Crowley.

Partnered by James Doyle, Mishriff held every chance with two furlongs to race but was no match for Baaeed, who took his tally to 10 unbeaten and a sixth consecutive success at the top level.

We probably could have done with good to firm ground rather than the rain they had overnight, but no complaints whatsoever – he has run a nice race.

Despite seeing his charge beaten by six and a half lengths, Gosden was satisfied that the five-year-old had bumped into a superstar.

“He has run great, absolutely,” he said of Mishriff. “I was saying earlier when they asked me on the TV what I thought about Baaeed, and I said I think he will actually be a better horse over this trip. He has been crying out for it, the winner.

“We have run great, he’s done nothing wrong and we are very happy with him.

“We probably could have done with good to firm ground rather than the rain they had overnight, but no complaints whatsoever – he has run a nice race.”

Asked to compare Baaeed with Frankel, who retired unbeaten after 14 races, including a visually impressive seven-length victory in the same race a decade earlier, Gosden added: “I think Frankel was a more extravagant, flamboyant horse and therefore to that extent, exciting.

“I have felt for a long time that this horse (Baaeed) has been beating a mile division that isn’t top, top-rank and that this is his trip.

“I have always thought that when he ran over this, you would see an even better horse and we have.”

John Gosden had no complaints after defeat (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Plans for the Prince Faisal-owned Mishriff are unclear, although Gosden admitted he would not welcome any rain.

“I will talk to the owner – it is only August,” he added. “He doesn’t like the softer ground – he is a top-of-the-ground horse – so we will see where we go, we’ll work it out. He is well engaged.”

Though Sir Busker started tardily, the 100-1 chance stayed on well under Ben Curtis to finish third, some nine lengths behind the winner.

His trainer, William Knight, said: “He was slow away, which he has done a couple of times now, I’m not sure why. I think when we really looked at it, that was the best possible position we could finish and that was fantastic.”

I think Baaeed has now got to be on that level as Frankel and Sea The Stars. We don't like comparing horses, but he is getting there.

The Newmarket handler is now contemplating an overseas sortie at the back end of the season for the six-year-old.

“He might have a little break now,” said Knight. “He has had a long season. He started off quite early and has had some hard races, but we will sleep on it. Australia has been mentioned – the Cox Plate – or potentially Bahrain.”

Asked about Baaeed’s scintillating display and where he stood in the pantheon of good horses, Knight added: “Just to be here and watch such an amazing horse win and be part of it is fantastic. I’m delighted.

“I think Baaeed has now got to be on that level of Frankel and Sea The Stars. We don’t like comparing horses, but he is getting there. Jim gave him a great ride. He was cool and didn’t panic.”